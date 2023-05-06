Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares changing hands.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Company Profile
Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.
