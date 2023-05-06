Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.25. 230,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $123.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.