Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. 230,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $270,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 308.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

