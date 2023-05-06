Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Evergy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

