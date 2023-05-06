Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

