Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Evmos has a market cap of $87.78 million and $1.14 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

