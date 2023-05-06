Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Boosted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 1,728,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

