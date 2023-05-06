Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXAS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $72.18.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

