Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 3,849,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Exelon by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

