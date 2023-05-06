Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $100.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

