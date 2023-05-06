Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Extendicare Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$573.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.61. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$7.69.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$310.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$309.50 million. Extendicare had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.1762926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

