Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $875.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $778.71.
Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FICO stock opened at $731.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $697.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $760.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
