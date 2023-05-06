Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 52-Week High at $760.15

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $760.15 and last traded at $754.43, with a volume of 31321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $752.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $697.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,900. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

