Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.71 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.78. 4,265,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,567. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,671.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,063. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

