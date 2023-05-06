Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Issue $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 168.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.