Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.64

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.64 and traded as low as $40.60. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 7,202 shares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $236.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.77%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

