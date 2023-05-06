FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. FIGS updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 6,569,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FIGS by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 750,729 shares during the period.

FIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

