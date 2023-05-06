FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. FIGS updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 6,569,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Insider Activity at FIGS
In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.