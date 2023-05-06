Financial Contrast: IO Biotech (IOBT) and Its Competitors

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IO Biotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

IO Biotech has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IO Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IO Biotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IO Biotech N/A -$71.46 million -0.86 IO Biotech Competitors $2.04 billion $241.52 million -4.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IO Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IO Biotech. IO Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

53.2% of IO Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of IO Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IO Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IO Biotech N/A -43.58% -41.05% IO Biotech Competitors -3,405.27% -237.33% -35.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IO Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IO Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 IO Biotech Competitors 4321 15278 41756 730 2.63

IO Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 388.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 101.49%. Given IO Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than its competitors.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

