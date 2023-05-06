Financial Contrast: Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Otonomo Technologies and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomo Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Porch Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Otonomo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 268.98%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $7.03, indicating a potential upside of 698.93%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Otonomo Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and Porch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomo Technologies $6.99 million 9.17 -$131.07 million N/A N/A Porch Group $275.95 million 0.31 -$156.56 million ($1.57) -0.56

Otonomo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Otonomo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Otonomo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Porch Group -56.46% -75.31% -10.71%

Summary

Otonomo Technologies beats Porch Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs. Its data is used for various services, such as preventative maintenance, EV management, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. The company collects vehicle-specific and aggregated data from vehicle data providers, such as vehicle manufacturers, vehicle fleet operators, and telematics service providers, as well as licenses software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

