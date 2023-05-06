First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCP opened at $20.67 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 563 shares of company stock valued at $373,838.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.