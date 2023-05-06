First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCP opened at $20.67 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 563 shares of company stock valued at $373,838.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.