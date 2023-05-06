First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 227,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

