First Tin (LON:1SN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Approximately 151,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 496,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

First Tin Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.15. The company has a market capitalization of £18.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.00.

First Tin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.