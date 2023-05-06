First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 1,571,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,632,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 15,020,600.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 150,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 83.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

