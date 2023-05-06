First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,475,000 after purchasing an additional 964,997 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,597,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

