FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Trading Up 0.9%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.