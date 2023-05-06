FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.95-17.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.82-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.95-$17.35 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FLT stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.19. 811,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.08 and its 200-day moving average is $197.93. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

