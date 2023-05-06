FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.57.

FLT opened at $231.19 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

