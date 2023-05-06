Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.41) to £160 ($199.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($201.35) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($224.89) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a £102 ($127.44) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($174.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £142.27 ($177.75).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON FLTR opened at £154.70 ($193.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £146.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of £129.40. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 79.90 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of £168.32 ($210.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The company has a market cap of £27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,375.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, for a total transaction of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £142.27 ($177.75) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($177,748.63). Also, insider John Bryant acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, for a total transaction of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33). Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

