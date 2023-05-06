Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.41) to £160 ($199.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($201.35) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($224.89) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a £102 ($127.44) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($174.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £142.27 ($177.75).
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
LON FLTR opened at £154.70 ($193.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £146.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of £129.40. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 79.90 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of £168.32 ($210.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The company has a market cap of £27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,375.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.