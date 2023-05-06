FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $144.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.38.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

