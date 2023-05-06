FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.38.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.62.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

