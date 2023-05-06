Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.