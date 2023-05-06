Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.21

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.21 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.40). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.39), with a volume of 595,333 shares.
Foresight Solar Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.11. The company has a current ratio of 104.40, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £677.06 million, a P/E ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 0.22.
Foresight Solar Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Foresight Solar Fund
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
