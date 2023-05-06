FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORMGet Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-$167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.37 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.22.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. 380,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,003. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 338,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.