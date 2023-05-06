FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-$167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of FORM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. 380,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,003. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 338,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

