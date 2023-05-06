Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 961,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 502,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. 4,223,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

