Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

DFAE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 312,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,027. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

