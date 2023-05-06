Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,844. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.