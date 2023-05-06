Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.