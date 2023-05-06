Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 3,205 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,108,000 after buying an additional 165,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.83 on Friday, hitting $378.97. 3,139,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.79 and its 200 day moving average is $364.89. The company has a market capitalization of $288.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

