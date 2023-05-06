Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 10,773 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,086,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 973,689 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

