Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,486. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

