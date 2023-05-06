Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $6.89 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

