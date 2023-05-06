Frax Price Hits $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $10.21 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

