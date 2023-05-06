Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

