Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 332,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 204,263 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

