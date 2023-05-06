Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 7,672,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,284. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.