FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

FSK opened at $19.12 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

