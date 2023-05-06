FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $68,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,050 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 235,373 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

