Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Shares Down 11.5%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 16,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 5,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green makes up about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

