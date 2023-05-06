Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.44. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 49,598 shares trading hands.
Future FinTech Group Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).
