Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

